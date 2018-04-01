GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €38.00 ($46.91) price target from research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($54.32) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($58.02) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($50.62) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, equinet set a €39.00 ($48.15) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.35 ($48.58).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A remained flat at $€34.55 ($42.65) during trading on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €34.06 ($42.05) and a 52-week high of €42.88 ($52.94).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Societe Generale Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €38.00 Price Target” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/gea-group-aktiengesellschaft-g1a-given-a-38-00-price-target-at-societe-generale-updated-updated.html.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.