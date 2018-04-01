Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.59) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.31) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Friday, January 5th. FinnCap reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.07) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 71 ($0.98) to GBX 60 ($0.83) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 111 ($1.53).

Shares of LON:GEMD remained flat at $GBX 90 ($1.24) during midday trading on Wednesday. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 114.75 ($1.59).

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company owns 70% interest in the Let?eng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho; and 100% interest in the Ghaghoo mine located in Botswana. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

