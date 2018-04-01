Genaro Network Market Capitalization Tops $88.88 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $88.88 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005464 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, AEX and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00705973 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00159757 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029480 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 675,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,614,268 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/@GenaroNetwork. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network/en.

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Bibox, Huobi, OKEx, AEX and BigONE. It is not presently possible to buy Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.