General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.17

Media coverage about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. General Motors earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the auto manufacturer an impact score of 45.4747241092093 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

GM stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. 13,049,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,792,995. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50,986.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 billion. General Motors had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.99 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cascend Securities lowered shares of General Motors to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $41.38 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

In other news, CAO Thomas S. Timko sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $355,869.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,809.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark L. Reuss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,292,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,510.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,289,848 shares of company stock worth $1,600,694,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

