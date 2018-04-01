Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Genuine Parts (GPC) Share Price

News headlines about Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genuine Parts earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.1895007679675 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 719,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,733. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13,182.67, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

