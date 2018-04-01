Genuine Parts (GPC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,061.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC opened at $89.84 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13,182.67, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

