Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in TiVo Corp (TIVO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of TiVo worth $17,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TiVo by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 845,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TiVo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,835,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,034,000 after acquiring an additional 554,404 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TiVo by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,134,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 442,971 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TiVo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 272,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TIVO opened at $13.55 on Friday. TiVo Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1,666.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.17.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $214.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.24 million. research analysts expect that TiVo Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TIVO shares. B. Riley upgraded TiVo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BWS Financial started coverage on TiVo in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TiVo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

TiVo Profile

TiVo Corporation is engaged in offering media and entertainment products. The Company operates through two segments: Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Company’s Product segment includes a suite of component technologies that can be integrated into media service provider internally developed platforms or deployed as an integrated TiVo solution.

