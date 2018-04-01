Geode Capital Management LLC Has $18.32 Million Stake in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of National Beverage worth $18,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of National Beverage in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of National Beverage in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on National Beverage from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $89.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,149.13, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $129.82.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 56.83% and a net margin of 15.10%. National Beverage’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. is a holding company. The Company develops, produces, markets and sells a diverse portfolio of flavored beverage products primarily in North America. The Company’s brands consist of beverages geared to the active and health-conscious consumer (Power+ Brands), including sparkling waters, energy drinks and juices, and carbonated soft drinks in a range of flavors, including regular, sugar-free and reduced calorie options.

