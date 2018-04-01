Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Lumentum worth $26,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lumentum by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Barclays raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lumentum to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,993.05, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.03 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 9,308 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $528,880.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,460.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 7,564 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $427,971.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,816 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

