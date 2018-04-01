Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vonage Holdings (VG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,033 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Vonage worth $17,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vonage by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vonage by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Summit Redstone reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.41.

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $10.65 on Friday. Vonage Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,435.35, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.09.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Vonage had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 238,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $2,399,711.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,680,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,550,480.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 514,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $5,339,647.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,680,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,754,565.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock worth $21,330 and sold 2,228,591 shares worth $23,400,007. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

