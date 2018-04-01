Geovax Labs (GOVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Shares of GOVX remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 268,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,099. Geovax Labs has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.04.

About Geovax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc (GeoVax) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing human vaccines against infectious diseases using its modified vaccine Ankara-virus-like particles (MVA-VLP) vaccine platform. The Company’s platform supports in vivo expression of non-infectious virus-like particles (VLPs) from the cells of the person receiving the vaccine.

