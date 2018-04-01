Gerald Wilfred Schwartz Buys 1,100 Shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) Stock

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) insider Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.31 per share, with a total value of C$21,241.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,470.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 2,100 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,467.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 3,000 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,090.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 3,800 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,124.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 600 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,304.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 5,300 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,382.00.

Shares of Indigo Books & Music stock traded down C$0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.75. 12,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,061. Indigo Books & Music Inc. has a twelve month low of C$15.00 and a twelve month high of C$20.25.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Indigo Books & Music had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of C$433.27 million for the quarter.

About Indigo Books & Music

Indigo Books & Music Inc is a Canada-based book, gift and toy retailer. The Company operates stores in approximately 10 provinces and a territory in Canada, and offers online sales through its indigo.ca Website. It operates approximately 90 superstores under the banners Chapters and Indigo, and approximately 120 small format stores under the banners Coles, Indigospirit, SmithBooks and The Book Company.

