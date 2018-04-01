Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gerdau (GGB) Stock Price

News articles about Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gerdau earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.421414151191 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGB. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of GGB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 6,422,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,797,444. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8,013.61, a PE ratio of 466.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0093 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 300.00%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA (Gerdau) is a manufacturer of long steel in the North and South America. The Company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products in general, through its mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.

