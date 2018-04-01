Gifto Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $47.63 million and $880,750.00 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00703051 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00159855 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033187 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,840,639 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not presently possible to purchase Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

