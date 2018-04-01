Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIL traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 304,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,332.92, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $34.19.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback 10,960,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. The Company operates through two segments: Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes undecorated activewear products.

