Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holdings Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 479,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100,741 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 472,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,445,000 after acquiring an additional 75,364 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 384,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Vetr lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.19 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.80 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $98,297.25, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $4,675,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,543.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,962.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,934 shares of company stock valued at $34,979,151. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

