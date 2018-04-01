Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,950,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 376,866 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Gilead Sciences worth $426,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,797,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,436,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,542,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,188,095,000 after purchasing an additional 446,263 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 14,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 60,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,420,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100,935 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.39 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $98,297.25, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $401,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,282.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $4,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,046,766 shares in the company, valued at $254,587,766.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,934 shares of company stock worth $34,979,151. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.02 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

