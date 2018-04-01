Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holdings Reduced by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,708 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,841,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,571,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,037,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,581,000 after acquiring an additional 258,005 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 19,159,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,604,000 after acquiring an additional 464,609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,430,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,162,949,000 after acquiring an additional 116,780 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,217,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $4,675,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,543.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $401,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,934 shares of company stock valued at $34,979,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Vetr upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

GILD stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,694,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $98,297.25, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

