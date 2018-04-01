Girard Partners LTD. Sells 25,044 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,044 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Needham & Company LLC raised CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.66 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

NYSE:CVS opened at $62.21 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63,114.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

