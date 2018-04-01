GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,400

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective raised by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 1,360 ($18.79) to GBX 1,400 ($19.34) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($21.55) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,030 ($28.05) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. UBS set a GBX 1,550 ($21.41) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,760 ($24.32) to GBX 1,705 ($23.56) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Beaufort Securities upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($20.03) to GBX 1,500 ($20.72) in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,541.82 ($21.30).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,394 ($19.26) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,235.20 ($17.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,724.50 ($23.83).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 23 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00.

In other news, insider Sir Roy Anderson bought 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($17.66) per share, for a total transaction of £7,182.36 ($9,923.13). Also, insider Patrick Vallance sold 14,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($18.21), for a total value of £184,809.96 ($255,332.91). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 591 shares of company stock worth $756,678 and sold 23,765 shares worth $31,152,709.

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

