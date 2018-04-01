Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,154,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes, a GE by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,916,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,192,000 after buying an additional 1,618,832 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes, a GE by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,762,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,603,000 after buying an additional 1,777,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes, a GE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,472,000 after buying an additional 124,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes, a GE by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,132,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,762,000 after buying an additional 671,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes a GE alerts:

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Baker Hughes, a GE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen set a $55.00 price target on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baker Hughes, a GE from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Baker Hughes, a GE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.03 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.74.

Shares of BHGE stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,735.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83. Baker Hughes, a GE company has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Baker Hughes, a GE company will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/glenmede-trust-co-na-decreases-stake-in-baker-hughes-a-ge-company-bhge.html.

About Baker Hughes, a GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes a GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes a GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.