Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 581,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $470,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,743.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $265,075.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,932 shares of company stock worth $2,122,668. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $5,866.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.32 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 7.42%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/glenmede-trust-co-na-grows-stake-in-leggett-platt-inc-leg-updated.html.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.