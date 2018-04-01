Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,016 Shares of KB Financial Group (KB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) by 101.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KB Financial Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23,234.11, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.28. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Retail Banking Operations, Corporate Banking Operations, Other Banking Operations, Credit Card Operations, Investment and Securities Operations, and Life Insurance Operations.

