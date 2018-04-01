Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 23,119 Shares of UBS (UBS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in UBS (NYSE:UBS) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,119 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in UBS were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 296,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of UBS by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,806,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,895,000 after buying an additional 60,124 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 60,597 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of UBS by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 902,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UBS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,018,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 18,286 shares in the last quarter. 36.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. UBS has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $68,063.60, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.30.

UBS (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. UBS had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. research analysts expect that UBS will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of UBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UBS in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

UBS Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

