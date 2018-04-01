Head-To-Head Analysis: Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) and Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE: BRSS) and Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Global Brass and Copper alerts:

95.6% of Global Brass and Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Global Brass and Copper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Brass and Copper and Norsk Hydro ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Brass and Copper $1.56 billion 0.47 $50.90 million $2.78 12.03 Norsk Hydro ASA $13.93 billion 0.87 $1.08 billion $0.48 12.40

Norsk Hydro ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Global Brass and Copper. Global Brass and Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norsk Hydro ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Global Brass and Copper has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norsk Hydro ASA has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Brass and Copper pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Norsk Hydro ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Global Brass and Copper pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norsk Hydro ASA pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Global Brass and Copper and Norsk Hydro ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Brass and Copper 3.26% 46.79% 9.61% Norsk Hydro ASA 7.97% 9.50% 6.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Brass and Copper and Norsk Hydro ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Brass and Copper 0 0 0 0 N/A Norsk Hydro ASA 1 2 2 0 2.20

About Global Brass and Copper

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. is a converter, fabricator, processor and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, including a range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component products. The Company operates through three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster. Its Olin Brass segment is engaged in manufacturing, fabricating and converting specialized copper and brass sheet, strip, foil, tube and fabricated products. The Chase Brass segment is engaged in manufacturing brass rod, including round, hexagonal and other shapes. The A.J. Oster segment is engaged in processing and distributing copper and copper-alloy sheet, strip and foil, operating six service centers in the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico. Its products are used in a range of applications across markets, including the building and housing, munitions, automotive, transportation, coinage, industrial machinery and equipment, and general consumer end markets.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA (Hydro) is an integrated aluminum company with operations in various activities along the aluminum industry’s value chain. The Company operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, which includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina; Primary Metal, which includes primary aluminum production and casting activities; Metal Markets, which include sales activities relating to products from the its primary metal plants and operational responsibility for Hydro’s stand-alone remelters, as well as physical and financial metal trading activities; Rolled Products, which include Hydro’s rolling mills; Energy, which includes energy sourcing for Hydro’s aluminum operations around the world, and Other and eliminations, which consists of its captive insurance company Industriforsikring, its industry parks, internal service providers, operation of Sapa and other activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Brass and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Brass and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.