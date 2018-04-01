Global Currency Reserve Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $7,692.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve (CRYPTO:GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 103,964,259 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is www.globalcurrencycoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GCR is the the first home-based business opportunity with its own cryptocurrency and immediate opportunities for wealth-building and personal success. Global Coin Reserve created their very own cryptocurrency called “GCR Coins”. GCR coins are no different then other cyyptocurrencies like litecoin, namecoin and feathercoin, the only difference is that GCR coins are not as widely used as the rest or not used at all. Global Coin Reserve is a Multi-Level Marketing Company – similar to a pyramid scheme. “

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

