Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Global Payments (GPN) Share Price

News coverage about Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Payments earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.0675699072407 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

NYSE GPN traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.52. 1,029,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,879. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $76.47 and a 1 year high of $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17,754.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.39 million. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $63,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,272.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,900 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $697,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,620.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock worth $1,652,237. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

