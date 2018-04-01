Global Tour Coin Hits Market Cap of $176,138.00 (CRYPTO:GTC)

Global Tour Coin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. Global Tour Coin has a market capitalization of $176,138.00 and approximately $334.00 worth of Global Tour Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Global Tour Coin has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One Global Tour Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Global Tour Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00702478 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00159703 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033659 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029934 BTC.

Global Tour Coin Profile

Global Tour Coin’s launch date was February 10th, 2017. Global Tour Coin’s total supply is 89,786,652 coins and its circulating supply is 29,887,402 coins. Global Tour Coin’s official Twitter account is @globaltourcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Tour Coin’s official website is www.gtccoinclub.com.

Buying and Selling Global Tour Coin

Global Tour Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Global Tour Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Tour Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Tour Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Tour Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tour Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.