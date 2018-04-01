Global X Management Co. LLC Purchases 3,848 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 644,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after buying an additional 74,769 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Walmart by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,277,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,646,000 after buying an additional 508,848 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Walmart by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 26,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Vetr raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

WMT stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263,563.13, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

