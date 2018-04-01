GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Cap Tops $114,051.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $114,051.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,562.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.05626770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $635.65 or 0.09771280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.77 or 0.01702740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.02565540 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00203689 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00608168 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00075787 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.02723720 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 14,022,173 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is www.globalboost.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

