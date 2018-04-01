GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 31.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $123,854.00 and $79.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,861.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.28 or 0.05569740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.05 or 0.09520990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.01682430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.23 or 0.02566470 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00200985 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00606138 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00076721 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000669 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 14,024,523 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is www.globalboost.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

