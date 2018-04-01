GoByte Tops 1-Day Volume of $135,073.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $135,073.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.66 or 0.00097509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinsMarkets and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002519 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013214 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000326 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007507 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 1,960,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,613 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte is an ASIC resistant PoW cryptocurrency using the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CoinsMarkets, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

