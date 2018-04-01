Godaddy Inc (GDDY) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Godaddy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDDY. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase cut Godaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Godaddy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NYSE GDDY opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,314.44, a P/E ratio of 146.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.57. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.47 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Godaddy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Godaddy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Godaddy by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Godaddy by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 118,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 10,951 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $672,172.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 35,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $2,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,551,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,683,920 shares of company stock valued at $808,579,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

