GoldBlocks (GB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $508.00

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldBlocks has a total market cap of $387,719.00 and approximately $508.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.94 or 0.04479950 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001266 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012118 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007242 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012732 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GoldBlocks (CRYPTO:GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,492,025 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldBlocks is a gold based PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that is based on the idea of portable wealth. “

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

