Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC) Receives C$1.45 Average PT from Analysts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.60 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Golden Star Resources (GSC) remained flat at $C$0.84 during trading hours on Monday. 105,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,212. The company has a market cap of $460.09, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -1.07. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$1.23.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. is a gold mining and exploration company. The Company’s segments include Wassa, Bogoso/Prestea, Other and Corporate. The Company, through its subsidiary, Golden Star (Wassa) Limited, owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine and a carbon-in-leach (CIL) processing plant (Wassa).

