Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Aena SME (AENA) a €173.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs set a €173.00 ($213.58) price objective on Aena SME (BME:AENA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS set a €195.00 ($240.74) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($197.53) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase set a €168.00 ($207.41) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €190.00 ($234.57) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($198.77) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aena SME has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €176.00 ($217.28).

BME:AENA opened at €171.00 ($211.11) on Thursday. Aena SME has a fifty-two week low of €137.05 ($169.20) and a fifty-two week high of €184.90 ($228.27).

Aena SME Company Profile

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

