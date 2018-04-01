Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 154,525 Shares of FibroGen (FGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 154,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of FibroGen worth $24,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 38,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,839,459.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,029,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,252,920.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,969,483 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3,819.22, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.76. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $42.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FibroGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

