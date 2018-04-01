Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 39,408 Shares of Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (PNK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Pinnacle Entertainment worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,203,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,897,000 after buying an additional 275,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,953,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 56.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,326,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 843,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,964,000 after buying an additional 326,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,212,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after buying an additional 1,024,609 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNK opened at $30.15 on Friday. Pinnacle Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.15. The company has a market cap of $1,752.74, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Pinnacle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $620.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Entertainment Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc is an owner, operator and developer of casinos and related hospitality and entertainment businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Midwest, South and West. The Company’s Midwest segment includes Ameristar Council Bluffs, Ameristar East Chicago, Ameristar Kansas City, Ameristar St.

