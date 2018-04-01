Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 71,318 Shares of Line Corp (LN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Line Corp (NYSE:LN) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,318 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Line worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LN. Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Line by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,594,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,908,000 after buying an additional 409,057 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Line by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Line by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Line by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Line alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LN. Mizuho cut shares of Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Line from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE LN opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9,304.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Line Corp has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $47.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 71,318 Shares of Line Corp (LN)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/goldman-sachs-group-inc-sells-71318-shares-of-line-corp-ln.html.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Line Corp (NYSE:LN).

Receive News & Ratings for Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.