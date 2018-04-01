Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $171.00 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $132.87 and a twelve month high of $186.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.3776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

