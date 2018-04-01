Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Given New GBX 835 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Goldman Sachs from GBX 890 ($12.30) to GBX 835 ($11.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target indicates a potential downside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($13.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 925 ($12.78) to GBX 965 ($13.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.85) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,019 ($14.08) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,003 ($13.86) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,002.80 ($13.85).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

LON SHB remained flat at $GBX 982 ($13.57) on Wednesday. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 894.50 ($12.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,055 ($14.58).

In related news, insider Jonathan Nicholls purchased 20,000 shares of Shaftesbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,036 ($14.31) per share, with a total value of £207,200 ($286,266.92). Also, insider Richard Akers purchased 3,000 shares of Shaftesbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 949 ($13.11) per share, with a total value of £28,470 ($39,334.07).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/goldman-sachs-lowers-shaftesbury-shb-price-target-to-gbx-835-updated-updated.html.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury PLC is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. It focuses on retails, restaurants, cafes and leisure. It has approximately 590 shops, restaurants, cafes and bars. Its upper floors consist of over 406,000 square feet of office space and over 560 apartments.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.