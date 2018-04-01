Vedanta Resources (VED) Price Target Increased to GBX 950 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs

Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs from GBX 940 ($12.99) to GBX 950 ($13.13) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VED. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vedanta Resources in a research note on Monday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,160 ($16.03) target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vedanta Resources from GBX 750 ($10.36) to GBX 780 ($10.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 846.67 ($11.70).

Shares of VED stock remained flat at $GBX 707.20 ($9.77) during midday trading on Wednesday. Vedanta Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 558.50 ($7.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 981.80 ($13.56).

About Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas.

