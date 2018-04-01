Goldman Sachs Reiterates Conviction-Buy Rating for Just Eat (LON:JE)

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed their conviction-buy rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 1,010 ($13.95) price target on the stock.

JE has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 895 ($12.37) to GBX 1,199 ($16.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.92) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Just Eat from GBX 870 ($12.02) to GBX 1,050 ($14.51) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 760 ($10.50) to GBX 790 ($10.91) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 760 ($10.50) to GBX 790 ($10.91) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 870.40 ($12.03).

LON:JE opened at GBX 698.40 ($9.65) on Thursday. Just Eat has a 52 week low of GBX 544 ($7.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 906 ($12.52).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

