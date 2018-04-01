Bayer (BAYN) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

Goldman Sachs set a €125.00 ($154.32) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($172.84) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS set a €125.00 ($154.32) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €125.00 ($154.32) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €118.23 ($145.96).

FRA BAYN opened at €91.79 ($113.32) on Thursday. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($113.06) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($152.86).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health, and Covestro segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

