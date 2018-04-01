Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

SZU has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($18.52) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($16.67) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BNP Paribas set a €13.00 ($16.05) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($22.84) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, equinet set a €15.50 ($19.14) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.36 ($20.20).

SZU stock opened at €13.79 ($17.02) on Wednesday. Suedzucker has a fifty-two week low of €14.59 ($18.01) and a fifty-two week high of €23.97 ($29.59).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

