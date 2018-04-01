GoldMint (MNTP) Price Reaches $2.08

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00030674 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldMint has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $34,620.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003031 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00692579 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00162619 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032677 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030702 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

