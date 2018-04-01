Golos Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.24 Million (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Golos has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $7,082.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golos has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Golos coin can now be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000859 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00023278 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005156 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Golos Profile

Golos (CRYPTO:GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 124,518,891 coins. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golos is golos.io. Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain-based social network for Russian-speaking people. It is a spin-off from the Steemit system. Steem owns 10% of the Golos. “

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

