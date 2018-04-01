GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C (GFTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C (LON:GFTU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 854.17 ($11.80).

Several research firms have recently commented on GFTU. Barclays began coverage on shares of GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 814 ($11.25) price target on the stock. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.74) price target on shares of GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C in a report on Monday, February 19th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C from GBX 860 ($11.88) to GBX 830 ($11.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C from GBX 785 ($10.85) to GBX 805 ($11.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C in a report on Thursday.

GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (LON:GFTU) traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 818 ($11.30). 759,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,986. GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT has a 12-month low of GBX 641.77 ($8.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 851 ($11.76).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C’s previous dividend of $5.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th.

GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

