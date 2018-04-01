Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) has trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Grand Canyon Education earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.2152049684593 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 337,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5,066.80, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $68.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.82.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

