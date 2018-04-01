GrandCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (GDC)

GrandCoin (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. GrandCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $62.00 worth of GrandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GrandCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GrandCoin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GrandCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.89 or 0.01678660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007492 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016108 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00021625 BTC.

About GrandCoin

GrandCoin (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. GrandCoin’s official website is grandcoin.info. GrandCoin’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool.

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling GrandCoin

GrandCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase GrandCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GrandCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GrandCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for GrandCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrandCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.